Nagaland Government announces Air India Express as official travel partner for Hornbill Festival 2025

The Government of Nagaland has designated Air India Express as the Official Travel Partner for the Hornbill Festival 2025, strengthening connectivity to the state’s biggest cultural celebration and reinforcing the airline’s cultural engagement initiative, ‘Tales of India.’

The announcement was jointly made on Monday at the airline’s headquarters in Gurugram by Abu Metha, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Nagaland and Chairman of the Investment & Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN), and Aloke Singh, Managing Director of Air India Express. Senior government officials, including Theja Meru, Chairman of the Task Force for Music and Arts, and Ababe Ezung, OSD, Transport Department, were also present.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, welcoming the collaboration, said the partnership would boost connectivity, enhance visitor experiences, and help project the cultural richness of Nagaland to a global audience. “This engagement strengthens our collective vision of nation building and creates greater opportunities for tourism, cultural exchange, and economic progress in the Land of Festivals,” he said.

As part of the partnership, Air India Express unveiled a Tsüngkotepsü-themed livery on one of its newly inducted Boeing 737-8 aircraft. The artwork, inspired by the Ao Naga tribe, is a tribute to the state’s artistic heritage and marks the first aircraft in the carrier’s fleet to feature its newly retrofitted cabin. The aircraft, VT-BWD, will be formally received by Chief Minister Rio at Dimapur Airport on November 22.

Air India Express has also announced a 15% discount on direct and one-stop flights to Dimapur for bookings made between November 20 and 30, for travel between November 20 and December 15, using the promo code HORNBILL. The airline will facilitate travel for festival artists and organisers and set up a Hornbill Experience Kiosk at Dimapur Airport to welcome arriving passengers.

Managing Director Aloke Singh said the partnership reflects the airline’s commitment to celebrating India’s cultural narratives. “The Hornbill Festival exemplifies the vibrancy and artistic richness of Nagaland. Through our ‘Tales of India’ initiative, we aim to showcase indigenous art forms and enhance the overall travel experience,” he said.

Air India Express currently operates a daily Dimapur–Guwahati service, with one-stop connections to major cities including Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Patna. The same aircraft operates on the Dimapur–Guwahati–Delhi route, ensuring passengers through-connect without changing aircraft. The airline also maintains significant connectivity across the Northeast, operating 126 weekly flights from Guwahati, 21 each from Agartala and Imphal, and 14 weekly services from Dibrugarh.

The carrier, known for integrating local traditions into its services, continues to spotlight India’s cultural diversity from festive menus to regionally inspired aircraft tails. In addition to the new Tsüngkotepsü design, its fleet features art forms such as Akyobi, Moirang Phee, and Saphee Lanphee from Manipur; Gamosa and Jaapi from Assam; Idu Mishmi from Arunachal Pradesh; Khneng from Meghalaya; and Puanchei from Mizoram.