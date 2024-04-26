The Government of Nagaland has given its administrative approval for the conduct of elections to the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). The decision, sanctioned by the Cabinet on April 26, 2024, sets the stage for the democratic process to unfold across the state.

The Municipal Affairs Department, Nagaland Civil Secretariat, issued a formal directive (No.65/2016) to the State Election Commissioner, Kohima, outlining the procedural framework for the upcoming ULB elections.

According to the approved guidelines, the election program, delineated by the State Election Commission, commences with the publication of the election schedule on April 29, 2024. The timeline encompasses various crucial stages, including the nomination filing period, scrutiny of nominations, withdrawal of candidates, polling dates, and result declaration.

Furthermore, in adherence to Section 9 and Section 21 of the Nagaland Municipal Act, 2023, provisions have been made for the reservation of wards on a rotational basis for women in Municipal and Town Councils. The schedule, delineated in Annexure-B, outlines the allocation of wards across different municipalities, with specific emphasis on ensuring representation for women in local governance.