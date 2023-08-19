The Health & Family Welfare Department of Nagaland has instructed all Food Business Operators (FBOs) in the state of Nagaland to procure or renew their FSSAI license/registration certificate for their food establishments on or before October 31, 2023.

This comes in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing & Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

According to a DIPR report, the directive applies to both rural and urban areas, where the process can be completed online at https://foscos.fssai.gov.in.

The department stated that it has come to its attention that certain FBOs are still displaying outdated FSSAI License/Registration numbers, obtained through offline methods, on their food packaging labels and reminded that these numbers are no longer valid.



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It asked to obtain the latest FSSAI License/Registration number through online means to be printed on their packaging labels. The labels must include essential information such as the date of manufacture, best-before date and ingredients.

The category of FBOs encompasses stockists of food and dietary supplements, all forms of food or health supplement vendors, home-based manufacturers, hostel mess facilities, office/private canteens, street food vendors, meat and vegetable vendors, manufacturers, distributors/wholesalers, suppliers, retailers, hotels, restaurants, and resorts. It informed that operating any type of food business necessitates registration under the (FSS) Act, as well as obtaining an FSSAI License/Registration certificate. Failure to comply may result in penalties of up to Rs. 5 lakh and imprisonment of up to 6 months under section 63 in conjunction with section 31 of the FSS Act, 2006.