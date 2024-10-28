Ahead of the approaching festive season, Nagaland's Dimapur Commissioner of Police cautioned citizens about the ban on bursting firecrackers.

Aiming to ensure a safe and eco-friendly environment, the authorities appealed to the citizens to be responsible and desist from the use of firecrackers which are "not only environmentally hazardous but can cause significant stress, fear and other health related issues in animals and human, due to its loud explosion and toxic gases."

However, the advisory stated that use of firecrackers on Diwali days or on any other festivals like Gurupurab would be strictly allowed from 8 pm till 10 pm only, while on Christmas eve and New Year's eve, it would be from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am.

"No items(s) other than the Reduced Emission firecrackers (Improved crackers) and Reduced Emission firecrackers (Green crackers: Safe Water and Air Sprinklers (SWAS as prescribed and approved by the Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organization (PESO) shall be used during the permitted hours. The sale shall only be through licensed traders and it shall be ensured that the traders are selling those firecrackers which are permissible," the advisory reads.

Furthermore, the advisory stated that no fireworks shall be burst in silence zones, that is, an area 100 meters away from hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health-care centres, educational institutions, courts, religious places or any other area that may be declared as a silence zone by the authorities concerned.

Meanwhile, manufacture, sale and use of joined firecrackers (series crackers or laris) or fireworks containing barium salts/lithium/arsenic/antimony/led/mercury or fire crackers generating noise level exceeding 125 dB (AI) or 145 dB (C)pk at 4 meters distance from the point of bursting is also prohibited.

"Anyone found violating the order shall be penalized as per the provisions of law," it read.