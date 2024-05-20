Nagaland government has reiterated its commitment to curbing unauthorised money collections by issuing a fresh directive to the state police and administrative authorities. The directive aims to prevent illegal levies imposed by various organisations, including NGOs, unions, and private entities, on state and national highways, as well as in market places.

The latest order by Home Commissioner Vikeyie Kenya, references prior measures taken to address this issue. These include a 2012 ban on illegal money collections and a 2022 notification prohibiting the erection and operation of intra-state check gates and unauthorised collections at interstate check points.

The government has emphasised that anyone found engaging in such illegal activities will face prosecution under Sections 188 and 384 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Section 188 pertains to disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant, while Section 384 deals with punishment for extortion.

Police and district administrators have been instructed to enforce these regulations strictly, ensuring compliance across the state.

This move is part of ongoing efforts to maintain law and order and to ensure that public and private entities adhere to the legal framework governing financial transactions and collections in Nagaland.