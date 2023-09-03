Nagaland government along with the Civil Society Organisation (CSOs) have opposed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act 2023, said the Rising People's Party (RPP).

The party has also welcomed the decision of the state government to oppose UCC and FCA in a special session of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

''Almost every political party, CSO, and the church had opposed either FCA or the UCC, and the NDPP-BJP coalition has done the right thing in opposing these two contentious matters without any reservation,'' an official statement from RRP said.

It further said that on the two contentious issues, almost every Naga to a man had opposed the FCA and the UCC, and the unity of purpose shown gives rise to the hope that despite our differences Naga people can live together without being divisive and destructive.

''The RPP also congratulates all the tribal hohos and the churches for voicing their opinion on the two issues at hand,'' it added.

The RPP also advised the state government to take the opinion of all the political parties in the state when it comes to prominent issues involving the state as a whole.

''While differences certainly exist on matters of principle and governance, every political party in the state is working for the welfare of the people, and the RPP is no exception,'' it added.