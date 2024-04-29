The Government of Nagaland, through its General Administration Branch-II, issued a notification today, declaring May 4, 2024, as a holiday for State Government offices situated in Kohima. This decision comes in lieu of the working day on February 24, 2024, which was a Saturday.

The notification, bearing No.GAB/GEN/21/2010, was signed by J. Alam, IAS, Chief Secretary, and dated Kohima, April 29, 2024.

According to the notification, the holiday is announced in light of the 4th Session of the Fourteenth Nagaland Legislative Assembly, as declared earlier by the Department's Notification of the same number on February 16, 2024.

The declaration affects government offices specifically located in Kohima, the capital city of Nagaland. The announcement aims to accommodate the legislative assembly session's requirements and ensure the smooth functioning of administrative affairs.

The notification further lists a range of recipients to whom copies have been addressed, including high-ranking officials, administrative heads, electoral officers, law enforcement agencies, and media outlets. This wide dissemination indicates the government's commitment to transparency and effective communication with various stakeholders.

The decision underscores the government's prioritization of legislative proceedings and the facilitation of administrative tasks, aligning with its commitment to governance and public service.

For further details and queries, concerned parties are directed to contact the appropriate government offices.