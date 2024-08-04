The Nagaland state government has formally requested the Ceasefire Monitoring Group (CFMG) to enforce strict adherence to ceasefire ground rules (CFGR) by the NSCN (Khango) faction. This action follows a death threat issued against K. Rülho, the proprietor of M/S KKB Rülho, by the NSCN (Khango) group.

Nagaland’s spokesperson, K.G. Kenye, who also serves as the Minister for Power and Parliamentary Affairs, confirmed that an FIR has been filed against the NSCN (Khango) and its affiliates under relevant legal provisions. Kenye emphasized that the state government had previously made it clear that any form of threat or coercion would be prosecuted as a criminal offense.

The government’s response was further supported by Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton, who condemned the threat and stressed the need for maintaining a peaceful business environment in Nagaland. Patton reiterated that the government had instructed police and district administration to ensure the safety and security of the business community and foster a conducive environment for economic growth.

Several civil society organizations, including the Dimapur Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), have strongly condemned the threats. The Naga Council Dimapur (NCD), Dimapur Naga Students’ Union (DNSU), and other groups criticized the NSCN (Khango) for resorting to intimidation tactics. They have called for the withdrawal of the death threat and appealed for adherence to legal and ethical standards.

The Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI) also denounced the death threat, urging Naga political groups to cease illegal demands that jeopardize business operations and violate the principles of the Naga national movement.

The Angami Youth Organization (AYO) has planned a public rally on August 6, 2024, in Kohima to protest against illegal taxation and threats. This rally has received widespread support from various organizations, including the Ao Students’ Conference (AKM) and Sumi Youth Organization (SYO), which have condemned the violence and called for peaceful dialogue and resolution.