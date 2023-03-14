Nagaland Government employees under the banner of the Confederation of All Nagaland State Service Employee's Association (CANSSEA), staged peaceful protests throughout the state on March 14 and demanded that the National Pension System be scrapped and Old Pension Scheme be implemented.

On March 14, employees of the state government also organized a peaceful dharna outside the Nagaland Secretariat reiterating their demand.

The Association has put forward 7 demands which include, scrapping of National Pension Scheme, constitution of VIII Central Pay Commission, release of all DR/DA including confiscated arrears, regularization of all contractual/daily waged employees and filling up of vacancies in state government, stop privatization of public service undertakings, removal of all riders and restrictions on compassionate employment, ensure democratic trade union rights.

While addressing the media, CANSSEA President Ilang reiterated his call for the New Pension Scheme to be scrapped.

Ilang stated, "We already have 40.000 employees." Presently, we are requesting that the NPS ought to be rejected. Additionally, the state government is unable to end this; It must work in conjunction with the federal government. In 2003, the Centre passed the PFRDA Act, which governs the entire NPS system. As a result, the All India Employees Association has asked Parliament to repeal this law. Get rid of NPS and give us what we deserve.

"Government of India must scrap this act and give us the Old Pension Scheme," Ilang added. One pension for one nation; this is a right that every worker has.

"We will not stop until the Government of India repeals the act," declares the Confederation of All Nagaland State Service Employees Association (CANSSEA).

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