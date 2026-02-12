Nagaland government employees join nationwide strike over pension reforms and pay revision

State government employees in Nagaland participated in a nationwide strike on February 12, demanding restoration of the old pension scheme and pay revisions, among other issues.

The Confederation of All Nagaland State Services Employees Association (CANSSEA) joined the industrial action called by the All India State Government Employees Federation (AISGEF), which had resolved to observe "a democratic National Strike" during its 18th National Conference held in Shirdi, Maharashtra, from January 23 to 26, 2026.

Employees gathered at the CANSSEA central office in Kohima, where discussions centred on key concerns, including the chief minister's health insurance scheme, pay revision, and the contentious shift from the Old Pension Scheme to the New Pension Scheme and Unified Pension Scheme.

The association has presented an eight-point charter of demands to the chief secretary of Nagaland, submitted on 6 February 2026. The demands include regularising contractual employees, scrapping the PFRDA Act and NPS/UPS system, and bringing "all subscribers under EPS 95 to the Defined Benefit Pension System". The charter also calls for repealing "Pension validation Act, 2025" and restoring "the rights of pensioners under OPS".

Other demands include repealing four labour codes, halting privatisation of public sector undertakings, and reviewing the terms of reference of the 8th Central Pay Commission. Employees are seeking "10% of the basic pay subject to a minimum of as ₹5000/- Interim Relief" with periodical pay revision once every five years.

The association has also demanded implementation of a comprehensive health and insurance scheme with government support, strengthening education and public health departments, abandoning the National Education Policy, and withdrawing the compulsory TET order to teachers.

CANSSEA, affiliated with AISGEF, informed the Nagaland government that it would participate "from 11:A.M onward in support of the 8-Point Charter of Demands" at its office complex in Bayavü, Kohima.