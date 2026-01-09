Nagaland government establishes high-powered body to oversee Hornbill Festival operations

The Governor of Nagaland has established a standing high-powered committee to provide comprehensive oversight of the state's flagship Hornbill Festival, marking a significant shift towards centralised governance of the annual cultural event.

The committee, which will serve as the governing body for the festival, has been tasked with critical functions including strategic planning, inter-departmental coordination and approval of major partnerships. Crucially, it will also monitor corporate social responsibility contributions and sponsorships received for the event, ensuring transparent financial oversight of what has become one of Northeast India's premier cultural gatherings.

Chief Minister of Nagaland will chair the body, which includes both deputy chief ministers, several state ministers and senior bureaucrats. The Chief Secretary will serve as member secretary, whilst the committee's composition brings together officials from tourism, art and culture, industries and commerce, horticulture and the Tourism and Arts Federation of Mega Achievers.

The governing body holds authority over key operational matters, including site allocation at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, where the festival takes place annually. It will monitor pricing for materials and events, approve strategic initiatives and frameworks, and track progress against defined outcomes. Any cultural, musical or related events planned for the heritage village outside the festival period will also require committee approval.

The establishment of the committee represents an effort to streamline decision-making processes for the Hornbill Festival, which attracts thousands of domestic and international visitors each December. By consolidating policy decisions and ensuring coordination across multiple government departments, authorities aim to enhance the festival's organisation and impact.

A convenor and festival director will be appointed from amongst the committee members to handle operational coordination. The body's broad mandate covers everything from strategic vision and policy guidance to practical matters of vendor pricing and event scheduling, signalling a comprehensive approach to festival governance.