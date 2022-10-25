The Rising People’s Party (RPP) slammed the Nagaland government on its failed efforts to strengthen or develop the sports environment in the state and claimed that if voted to power will ensure job security for sportsmen of the state.

Slamming the state government, the Rising People’s Party in a press release stated, “While the state government makes big noises about developing sports in the state the fact of the matter is that a CARTEL of politicians and extra-constitutional authorities controls all the sporting activities in the state. The recent spate between a retired DGP and his colleagues in the NOA (Nagaland Olympic Association) brought out this point precisely,”

Taking the example of former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia, who was defeated in the recently AIFF presidential polls, the RPP further enumerated how politics has seeped into sports, thus weakening it.

“The recent thrashing of iconic footballer Bhaichung Bhutia in the AIFF presidential election where the NFA (Nagaland Football Association) voted against him is also a good example of the cartel putting politics over sports,” quipped RPP.

“If the RPP comes to power it promises to demolish the cartel which has done nothing for sports in the state except give lip-service. Our core competent areas in sports will be identified, pursued and developed. For instance, during the RPP Walkathon around Nagaland, it was discovered that Mon district has much potential for sports,” added RPP.

Highlighting an array of Sports policies which the RPP plan to undertake if, voted to power, the party has decided to allow sportspersons to handle the sports administration. Also, all the sports associations under the NOA will be streamlined.

“Special thrust will be on Shooting, Wrestling, Boxing, Cricket, other combat sports, Football, Badminton, and Archery. At least any two of the above disciplines will be made part of the school curriculum as per the proficiency of the districts. Nagas in Olympics, a Special Vision 2032 will be unveiled,” added RPP further.

The RPP also plan to earmark a definite budget of about 3-5 per cent of the state budget, to be set aside for sports.

“The state team for any discipline in sports shall comprise at least 75% indigenous Nagas. Any prospective school will not be given a permit/license to start a school unless there sufficient playground.

National-level sportspersons will be honoured with job security either in the police or in the sports department. All music and sports activities will be directly handled by the Directorate of Youth Resources & Sports.

A Hall of Fame for sportspersons will be set up and their accomplishments will be made part of the school curriculum,” mentioned RPP in its list of various sports policies they wish to undertake in the future course of action if given a chance.