As per the CAG report, the Nagaland government failed to file utilization certificates (UCs) for 251 projects totaling Rs 609.07 crore over ten financial years.

The finding was made in the State Finances Audit Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India for the financial year ended March 31, 2021, which was tabled in the recently finished session of the Nagaland parliament by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

According to the CAG, 173 UCs worth Rs 396.47 crore were due for submission from 2011-12 to 2019-20, with 2020-21 having the largest outstanding of 78 UCs worth Rs 212.60 crore.

The failure to submit UCs implies that the authorities have not explained how money was spent throughout the years, and there is no guarantee that the original objectives of granting these funds were met, according to the report.

The CAG said that the high pendency of UCs is fraught with the risk of misappropriation of funds, while the state would also lose out on central funds.

The major defaulting departments were Rural Development worth Rs 184.35 crore, Planning and Coordination worth Rs 166.54 crore, and Education worth Rs 73.65 crore.