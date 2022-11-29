The Nagaland government is gearing up for the ''Hornbill Festival'' which is a 10-day annual cultural festival of Nagaland as its preparations are going on in full swing.

The 10-day festival showcases the rich and diverse Naga ethnicity through folk, dances, traditional music, local cuisine, handicrafts, art workshops, etc.

In this regard, the Nagaland government held a meeting at Naga Heritage Village Kisama on November 28, wherein, the participation of cultural troupes from districts of Eastern Nagaland was discussed.

''A meeting of the State Cabinet was held at Naga Heritage Village Kisama at 10:00 AM on 28th November 2022. Among other things, the agenda regarding the participation of cultural troupes from districts of Eastern Nagaland was also discussed,'' the Nagaland government tweeted.

A meeting of the State Cabinet was held at Naga Heritage Village Kisama at 10:00 AM on 28th November 2022. Among other things, agenda regarding participation of cultural troupes from districts of Eastern Nagaland was also discussed. @dipr_nagaland pic.twitter.com/lQFxRu5qVa — MyGov Nagaland (@MyGovNagaland) November 28, 2022

Notably, every Hornbill festival is celebrated from 1-10 December in the North Eastern region and the state of Nagaland. The festival is named after the Indian hornbill bird which is a large forest bird. The Hornbill festival gives an insight into the different tribes of Nagaland.

It is worth mentioning that the said festival has contributed significant tourism revenue to the northeastern part of India as it offers a colorful mix of crafts, sports, religious ceremonies, and food fairs.

Apart from the Hornbill festival, the other popular festival of the Nagas is Lui Ngai Ni and it is a festival of sowing seeds that is celebrated by the Naga tribes of Manipur.

It is celebrated in the month of February to mark the beginning of the spring season.

Last year, following the unfortunate incident in Oting, the festival was called off which eventually impacted the tourism sector in the state.

Reportedly, Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar is expected to attend the inaugural programme of the Hornbill Festival on December 1.