The Nagaland government on November 6 imposed Section 144 Cr.PC along the Chumoukedima - Peren Border Belt in the state.

In this regard, the government issued an order dated 7th November 2022, wherein, it prohibited the assembly of not more than five persons and also restricted the carrying of lethal weapons.

As per the order, it shall come into effect from 1200 hrs, from November 7th, 2022, and shall remain enforced until further order.

''WHEREAS, the undersigned is satisfied that there has been a breach of Law & Order which may result in loss of human life and property including agricultural produce along the Chumoukedima-Peren border area belt.

AND WHEREAS, the situation warrants to initiate compelling action to restore peace and prevent further breach of Law & Order.

AND THEREFORE, I, Shri Rothihu Tetseo, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Dimapur in exercise of powers conferred upon me Under Section 144 Cr.PC (Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973) (2 of 1974) vide Government of Nagaland Notification NO.POL-1/ESTT/13/2014/D Dtd. Kohima, the 17 Dec'2014, do hereby prohibit an assembly of not more than 5 (five) persons, carrying lethal weapons and firearms including lathis, daggers/machetes, sticks, spears, catapults, or any other dangerous articles in the highway stretch from Vihuto Village - Khehoyi Village - Kievi Village area and along the Chumoukedima - Peren Border Belt,'' the said order read.

''As the notice cannot be served individually on all concerned, the order is, hereby. passed ex-parte due to security exigency,'' it added.