The Nagaland government is taking all necessary preparations to establish the state's first medical college and to launch the Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme (CMHIS) this year, according to a top Health Department official.

Amardeep Singh S Bhatia, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, said that all efforts are being made to get the first Nagaland Medical College, Kohima, off the ground, and that the government is hopeful that the regulatory agency, the National Medical Commission, will handhold the state and grant the necessary permission to start the college by July.

On Thursday, he made the announcement at a review programme of the Chief Medical Officer Kohima's Social Health Responsibility Campaign, which he launched in collaboration with the Kohima District Administration and the Association of Kohima Municipal Wards and Panchayats (AKMWP) on the theme "Leave no one's health behind: invest in health systems for all."

He stated that the state government has already created 60 senior faculty positions for the medical college, and that further positions will be created in due time.

The principal secretary stated that the government is making every effort to create a medical college and that the first batch of students will be admitted this year.

The Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme, which was introduced by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in his budget speech in March this year, will be the second initiative.

He said the goal is to cover the entire population with Rs 5 lakh for each in-patient, and that the Health Department is working out all the details with an October debut date in mind.

"The medical college will provide the state with more professional physicians, but the insurance scheme will allow us to reduce out-of-pocket expenses and provide better treatment," he said. The two programmes' goal, according to Bhatia, is to make quality health care more accessible in the state.