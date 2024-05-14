In an attempt to ensure the safety of Phek town residents, the Nagaland Government has issued a strict directive for stray dog management.

Numerous reports over recent months have detailed dog bite incidents caused by strays, inciting fears of possible rabies infections among the population.

In response, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Phek, Nagaland, has taken necessary action to address this public health concern.

An official order dated May 10, 2024, number NO.DCP/DEV/MED/2023/39 from the Deputy Commissioner's office emphasises the need for dog owners to vaccinate their pets.

The order also mandates dogs to be leashed in public areas to prevent straying and potential harm to the community.

The order, signed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Ruopfukuotuo Noudi, NCS, warns that any dog found uncontrolled within town limits may be seized or, in extreme circumstances, shot on sight by the relevant authority.