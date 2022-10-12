The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Nagaland has informed that the state government will be launching the Chief Minister Health Insurance Scheme (CMHIS) on October 14.

This scheme aims to provide free and cashless benefits to every bona fide citizen of Nagaland for the treatment of various ailments.

Meanwhile, as per an earlier notification on July 7, 2022, the state government has instructed all the regular government employees under the State Government to submit the details of the employees and dependent members of the family.

The criteria for dependency are as follows:

a) Natural Parents

b) Spouse

c) Son: till he starts earning or attains the age of 25 years or gets married whichever is earlier.

d) Daughter/Sister: till she starts earning or gets married irrespective of age limit, whichever is earlier.

e) Minor Brothers: siblings below the age of 21 years.

f) Son suffering from permanent disability of any kind both physically/mentally-irrespective of age limit.

The scheme will cover two beneficiary categories- State government employees and pensioners including legislators/ex-legislators and their dependents, and all the Indigenous and or Permanent residents of the State who are not beneficiaries under AB-PMJAY or any public-funded insurance scheme stated a release.

The department also said that as the State embarks on the journey towards Universal Health Coverage, all AHoDs, HoD & Government Officials, representatives of Nagaland Pensioners Association, CANSSEA, NCSA, NSSA and other Associations; Civil Societies, Church and Faith-Based Organizations and Community Leaders as well as Ex-Parliamentarians and Ex-Legislators have been invited to join the Launching Programme on 14th October 2022 at the State Banquet Hall, Chief Minister's Residential Complex Kohima.