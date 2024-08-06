The Directorate of School Education, Nagaland, has issued a new directive mandating private schools across the state to adhere to specified pupil-teacher ratios as outlined by the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009. This move aims to enhance the quality of education and create a more conducive learning environment.

Effective from the next academic session, the notification stipulates the following pupil-teacher ratios: 30:1 for Primary Level, 35:1 for Upper Primary Level, and 40:1 for Secondary and Higher Secondary Levels. Schools with high student enrollments are required to provide additional classrooms to maintain these ratios, ensuring that students are accommodated in smaller sections.

The Principal Director, Thavaseelan K, IAS, stated that non-compliance with this directive will result in appropriate actions as per the regulations set by the Directorate.