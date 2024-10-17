The Nagaland government is considering a partial lifting of the toll gate ban, but only in select areas with strict regulations, according to Zhaleo Rio, Adviser for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs.

Speaking to the media during an event where sanitation vehicles were distributed to urban local bodies (ULBs) in Chümoukedima, Rio noted that while the state had previously enforced a blanket ban, discussions with higher authorities had opened the door for a more strategic approach. “The ban may be partially lifted at key locations, but regulations will be strict,” Rio stated, although he did not specify a timeline for the decision.

On the issue of road infrastructure in Dimapur, Rio acknowledged that some areas required complete reconstruction. He mentioned that while some repairs were underway, unfavorable weather had delayed certain projects, including the much-anticipated work on the road from Clock Tower to the Deputy Commissioner’s office along Tajen Ao Road.

Additionally, he clarified that certain roads, such as the stretch from Dilai Gate to Dhobinala, fall under National Highway jurisdiction, and thus are not the responsibility of the Urban Development Department (UDD).

Rio also addressed the issue of single-use plastic bottles, noting that the government had granted a limited extension for bottling companies to dispose of existing stock, but emphasized that no further extensions would be provided.

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