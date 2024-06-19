The ongoing excavation work for widening NH-61 (NH-02) between Merangkong and Chubarongpang under Tuli Sub-Division has led to recurrent landslides and rockfalls.

This poses a significant threat to commuters and site workers.

Consequently, the road will be completely closed from 19th to 23rd June 2024 to clear debris and facilitate ongoing work.

"Complete closure of the road for a period of 5(Five) days w.e.f 19th to 23rd June 2024 in the sliding area must be necessitated to clear the debris caused by landslides and rockfalls and to facilitate the execution of the work in progress," the notification reads.



Also Read: Nagaland Congress's complaint against BJP for 'coercing' nominee to withdraw from municipal polls

In this regard, the below-mentioned alternative route(s) may be suggested to all travellers commuting through the NH-61 (NH-02).

1. Tsusangra Bridge (Tuli) Asangma- Kelingmen- Chuchuyimlang Junction- Unger- Akhoya- Changtongya.

2. Tsusangra Bridge (Tuli) - Asangma- Kelingmen- Longjang- Sungratsu.

