The Advisor for Civil Administration Works Division (CAWD) & Taxes in the Government of Nagaland issued a directive on May 13, 2024, expressing concern over alleged compromises in the quality and workmanship of the blacktopping of Chozuba Town Roads. The advisor's statement came after photos and videos circulating on various social media platforms purportedly showed substandard work, prompting public outrage and criticism directed towards the department and the contractor involved.

In a surprising turn of events, it was reported that the contractor attempted to burn down grassy areas near the roads using a gas cylinder on Monday morning, allegedly in response to the social media backlash received since Saturday.

Given the gravity of the situation, the advisor called for an immediate investigation into the matter. The findings of this investigation are expected to be submitted promptly for further necessary action, with the aim of addressing the concerns raised and ensuring accountability in the interest of the public.