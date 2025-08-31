Nagaland Government proceeds with regularization of 98 COVID-19 appointee medical officers following High Court order

The Nagaland Government has clarified its position regarding the ongoing agitation by the Nagaland Medical Students’ Association (NMSA) against the regularization of 98 Medical Officers who were appointed on a temporary basis during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the state health department, the Gauhati High Court Kohima Bench, in its order dated August 1, 2025, dismissed the writ petitions WP(C)/239/2024 and WP(C)/187/2024 filed by the NMSA. The association had challenged the government’s policy decision to conduct a Special Recruitment Drive (SRD) for medical officers who rendered services during the pandemic.

The High Court ruled that the petitioners lacked locus standi to challenge the state’s decision, as they were not considered “aggrieved persons.” It further observed that the NMSA failed to establish a case warranting judicial interference under Article 226 of the Constitution of India. Consequently, the interim order dated November 21, 2024, which had temporarily suspended the recruitment process, now stands vacated.

Following the court’s directive, the Department of Health and Family Welfare has initiated the regularization process of the 98 COVID-19 appointee medical officers as a one-time dispensation under the Special Recruitment Drive, in line with Notification No. HFW(A)10/34/2024/145 dated August 18, 2025.

The department also noted that since the petitioners have already filed an appeal before the High Court, the matter remains sub judice. In such circumstances, officials emphasized that any form of agitation is “unwarranted” and urged for restraint until the judicial process concludes.