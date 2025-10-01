Nagaland government reaffirms commitment to promote table tennis

The Nagaland government reiterated its commitment to promote table tennis in the state, aiming to nurture young talent capable of excelling at the national and international levels.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the 28th Inter-District and State Table Tennis Championship at the Indoor TT Stadium in Kohima, Minister for Power and Parliamentary Affairs K. G. Kenye said, “The present government under Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will explore ways to elevate the game to produce players who can compete nationally and internationally.”

Kenye highlighted the progress made by the Nagaland Table Tennis Association (NTTA) since its establishment in 1972. “From the Association’s early years with participation from only five or six districts, we have now grown significantly, with 13 districts competing in this edition,” he said.

The participating districts include Kohima, Mokokchung, Dimapur, Phek, Wokha, Shamator, Kiphire, Mon, Meluri, Niuland, Peren, Chümoukedima, and Tuensang.

This year’s championship has drawn 143 players, comprising 114 men and 29 women. Competitions are being held across various categories, including Under-13, Under-15, Under-17 boys and girls, men’s singles, men’s doubles, 40+ & 50+ men, mixed doubles, and team events.

The tournament, organized by NTTA, will continue till October 3.