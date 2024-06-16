To showcase Nagaland's burgeoning talent in the film industry, the Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) has chosen five individuals to represent the state at the prestigious 18th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) 2024. Scheduled from June 18th to 21st, MIFF stands as a beacon for filmmakers and enthusiasts alike, offering a platform to celebrate cinematic brilliance on a global stage.

The selected participants hail from diverse backgrounds within the film and media sector, each bringing a unique skill set and perspective. Chiam Shiu, currently pursuing Applied Acting at Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Regional Govt. Film and Television Institute in Assam, joins the delegation alongside Kikru Neikha, a versatile actor, model, and content creator based in Kohima. Also among the delegates is Supongnukshi Pongener, a passionate cinematographer from Dimapur renowned for his expertise in photography and filmmaking.

Joining them are Jackto Wotsa, an esteemed audio engineer associated with R&N and MusikA in Dimapur, and Thejanguzo Titus Pienyü, a seasoned video journalist and co-founder of StillFilms Production. Pienyü has previously contributed to notable Bollywood productions, reflecting the depth of talent emerging from Nagaland's film industry.