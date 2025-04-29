The Nagaland government on Monday, April 28 curtailed the timeframe granted to a high-level committee tasked with recommending solutions regarding the regularisation of 147 assistant professors under the Higher Education Department. The development comes as pressure groups announced their intention to launch agitation from April 29.



The state government convened a series of meetings during the day, including a Cabinet session and separate discussions with the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF), Combined Technical Aspirants of Nagaland (CTAN), and the Nagaland NET Qualified Forum (NNQF).



Speaking to the media after the deliberations, Deputy Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang stated that the Cabinet had thoroughly reviewed the demands for revoking the controversial April 21 regularisation order and the suspension of the High Power Committee (HPC) overseeing the issue. Initially mandated to submit its findings within eight weeks, the HPC's deadline has now been halved to four weeks.



Zeliang further informed that, following the Cabinet decision, he, along with Minister K.G. Kenye and Chief Secretary J. Alam, held consecutive meetings with leaders of the NSF, CTAN, and NNQF. During these discussions, government representatives reaffirmed their commitment to addressing the issue earnestly, promising to act based on the committee’s report once the new four-week deadline concludes.