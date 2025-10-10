Nagaland government staff to start pen down strike from October 14

Government departments across Nagaland will observe a pen-down strike beginning October 14, with multiple service associations joining the coordinated action. The Joint Coordination Committee issued formal guidelines on October 9 to manage the disruption while protecting critical services for the public.

Emergency and healthcare operations will continue uninterrupted during the strike period. The government has explicitly excluded power supply maintenance, water distribution, road repairs, sanitation services, and medical personnel from the work stoppage. Law enforcement agencies will also remain operational to ensure public safety and order.

All service associations affiliated with the Coordination Committee have been directed to ensure the strike proceeds peacefully and that clear instructions reach employees about what constitutes essential services. The Nagaland School Teachers Association, an affiliated body, has already complied with the directives and issued validation of its participation.

The Coordination Committee clarified on October 10 that all affiliated service associations must adhere to the strike action. Officials noted that non-governmental agencies unrelated to the strike have issued opposing directives, creating confusion. The committee emphasised that compliance applies only to organisations officially affiliated with the coordinating bodies.

Government employees have been asked to observe strict attendance protocols at their workplaces, while department heads must ensure documentation of who participates in the strike. Associations representing government workers are responsible for communicating the guidelines clearly to prevent public inconvenience.

The committee stated that departments or associations may identify additional services beyond the standard list that warrant exemption based on their specific operational needs.