Nagaland's Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio, has expressed the state government's strong disapproval of the scrapping of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the India-Myanmar border. This statement was in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent comments regarding the termination of the FMR.

During a media interaction at 'The White Owl Literature Festival & Book Fair' launch, Rio admitted the lack of adherence to guidelines in border regions was making the North East a haven for insurgency. He also acknowledged the Indian Government's security concerns.

Rio revealed that the state cabinet had agreed on introducing regulations following a meeting on Thursday. He stated that the state government would take necessary action but reiterated the public's and the state's disagreement with the abolition of FMR.

"We have heard the public's voice, and that's why the state government is against lifting the FMR and we are working on it", he assured.

Meanwhile, Reports government led by Neiphiu Rio is planning to urge the Central government to formulate suitable regulations and establish procedures for cross-border people movement. The Cabinet has also resolved to request the inclusion of concerned village council authorities in the comprehensive regulatory system of the FMR.

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