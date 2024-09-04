Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio led a high-level meeting on September 4, to address the landslides and damages on National Highway 29 between Dimapur and Kohima.

The meeting, which included the Deputy Chief Minister and Minister-in-charge of the National Highway, focused on implementing immediate restoration and relief measures.

Key decisions from the meeting:

1. The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has been given a 24-hour deadline to make NH-29 operational, ensuring an uninterrupted supply of essential commodities.

2. Alternative routes have been identified for both heavy and light vehicles:

- 7th Mile NH 29 Sukhovi-Mhainamtsi-Jharnapani (all vehicles)

- Showuba-Nuiland-Zhadima-NH 2 (light vehicles only)

- New Chumoukedima to Old Chumoukedima (light vehicles only)

- Peducha to Tsiesema Road (all vehicles)

3. The Public Works Department (PWD) has been tasked with maintaining these alternative routes to ensure smooth connectivity between Dimapur and Kohima.

4. The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) will provide immediate ex-gratia payments to families of the deceased and injured through respective District Disaster Management Authorities.

5. NHIDCL has been directed to implement advanced technology and take rectification measures to prevent future incidents on this critical highway, which serves as a lifeline for both Nagaland and Manipur.

In response to the crisis, the Home Department has issued a travel advisory detailing the alternative routes for commuters. The advisory has urged travellers to cooperate and use these routes to ensure smooth movement of goods and people within the state.