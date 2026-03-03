Nagaland government teachers suspend protest after student bodies intervene

Protesting government school teachers in Nagaland on March 3 suspended their four-day agitation after two major student organisations urged them to return to classrooms, citing disruption to academic activities.

A total of 2,293 teachers, largely from the RMSA 2010 and 2013 batches under the Nagaland Government Teachers Association (NGTA), had been demanding that their salaries be brought under the State non-plan head instead of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme.

The agitation was put on hold after representatives of the Nagaland Students' Federation (NSF) and the Eastern Nagaland Students' Federation (ENSF) met the teachers and assured them that the issue would be taken up with the government. The student bodies appealed to the teachers to resume duties “in the interest of the students”, stating that classroom teaching was being affected.

The Department of School Education had earlier clarified that delays in salary disbursal were due to the non-release of funds by the Central government. The department also maintained that the prerogative of deciding the salary head rests with the government, not the teachers.

NGTA Dimapur Unit president Alemkala said the association held deliberations with the two federations on the fourth day of the protest.

“Considering the welfare of our students and that they should not be victimised, we have put the agitation on hold,” she said.

NGTA 2010 and 2013 Central president Peihau Irangbe stated that the teachers had placed three key demands before the student bodies: inclusion of their salaries under the State non-plan head, implementation with effect from April 2026, and written compliance from the authorities.

The association has suspended the agitation until further notice, expressing hope that the two federations will ensure justice for the teachers while negotiations with the government continue.