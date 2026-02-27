Nagaland government teachers to intensify protest from March 2

The Nagaland Government Teachers' Association (NGTA) on February 27 announced that it will intensify its protest from March 2, citing the failure of its earlier agitations to elicit a response from the state government.

Speaking in Kohima, the association said the decision follows the expiry of a seven-day ultimatum issued to the government, a two-day pen-down strike, and two days of peaceful demonstrations. Despite these efforts, the NGTA said its core demand has not been addressed even “in principle”.

The teachers are demanding the inclusion of their salary components under the State Non-Development Expenditure head through the Directorate of School Education. According to the association, the absence of such inclusion has long affected service conditions and the financial security of government teachers.

On Friday, around 2,293 government teachers staged a protest at the Directorate of School Education in Kohima. The NGTA said repeated representations and negotiations with the government have failed to yield any assurance, forcing the association to escalate its agitation.

The association stated that it would continue to adopt all democratic means until the issue is resolved at the policy level. The next phase of the intensified protest is scheduled to begin on March 2 at Solidarity Park in Kohima.

The announcement signals growing discontent among government teachers in Nagaland, even as the association reiterated its willingness to engage in dialogue if the government responds to its demand in principle.