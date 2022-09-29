In an another blow to Popular front of India (PFI) and its associates, the Nagaland government on September 29 termed the latter as unlawful association.

''The Central Government, in the exercise of powers conferred by section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), has declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts, including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerela as unlawful association vide notification vide number S.O. 4560(E) dated 28th September 2022,'' said the Chief Secretary of Nagaland, J Alam in an offical order.

Notably, the Central Government on 28th September declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates as an unlawful association under Sec 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and hence banned with immediate effect for a period of five years.

This decision comes after the central investigation agencies along with the state security forces have been carrying out relentless operation against the radical group for the past few days, arresting more than 200 leaders of the radical outfit, for allegedly promoting communal disharmony.

It needs mention here that more than 170 people were detained and arrested across seven states on September 27 for allegedly having links with the latter.

The raids were conducted mostly by state police teams, spread across Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi, Maharashtra, Assam and Madhya Pradesh.

A similar raids were also conducted on September 22 by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which led to arrest of 106 leaders and activists of the PFI in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

Notably, the NIA is investigating 19 cases involving the PFI. As per reports, around 25 people each were arrested in Assam and Maharashtra while 57 were detained in Uttar Pradesh. On the other, at least 30 detained in Delhi while in Madhya Pradesh number was at 21 followed by 10 in Gujarat and six in Pune in Maharashtra. In addition to this several people were nabbed in Karnataka.

In Assam, a total of 25 PFI leaders were held across several districts of the state early Tuesday morning on September 27.