The Nagaland government will hold a monsoon preparedness meeting on May 20.

The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of the chief minister and the chairman of Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, in Kohima.

In this regard, the government has sought a report over the infrastructure maintenance and monsoon repairedness from the department of PWD (R&B), Home Guards Civil Defence & SDRF, Food & Civil Supplies (F&CS) and Health & Family Welfare (H&FW).

The minister in-charge for PWD (R&B), minister in-charge for H&FW, minister in-charge for PHED, minister in-charge for rural development (RD), minister in-charge for power, advisor in-charge for urban development (UD), advisor in-charge for F&CS, advisor in-charge for IPR and advisor in-charge for NSDMA, among other have been asked to attend the meeting.