The Nagaland state government will announce its decision on establishing an Independent Commission on Reservation Policy within the next two weeks, following intense discussions with tribal representatives on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton chaired the crucial meeting at the Chief Secretary's Conference Hall in Dimapur, where the 5 Tribes Committee on Review of Reservation Policy (CoRRP) and five apex tribe bodies presented their case for policy reform.

The tribal bodies raised core demands outlined in their memorandum dated September 20, 2024. While the government stopped short of making firm commitments, it provided assurances that could mark a turning point in the ongoing dispute.

"The state govt assured that the core demands as brought out in our Memorandum of 20/09/2024 will be placed in the next Cabinet meeting and the decision, including setting up of an Independent Commission on Reservation Policy will be conveyed to us within the next fortnight," the tribal committee stated in their press release.

The Deputy Chief Minister, along with four other cabinet colleagues, requested that the second phase of agitation be suspended until June 17, 2025, giving the government breathing room to deliberate on the sensitive issue.

The tribal bodies have agreed to pause their protest activities "with a hope that the state cabinet will take a well-informed decision and honour the assurances given today."