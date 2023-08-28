Nagaland government has convened a consultative meeting on September 1 in the state's Kohima to deliberate on matters pertaining to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). ﻿

The Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Ministers, the Speaker, NLA, all the Ministers, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, all the Advisors, all the MLAs along with the Advocate General, Nagaland, and the Chief Secretary along with other senior officials of the state government will be present in the meeting.

A briefing on matters in regard to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), and Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act, 2023 will also be given in the meeting.

The following have been requested to make it convenient to attend the meeting: The President, Central Nagaland Tribes Council and three representatives President, Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organization and three representatives, President, Tenyimi Union Nagaland and three representatives, President, Angami Public Organization, Kohima along with two representatives, President, Ao Senden, Mokokchung, along with two representatives, President, Chakhesang Public Organization, Phek along with two representatives, President, Chang Khulei Setsang, Tuensang along with two representatives, President, Nagaland Garo Tribal Council, Dimapur along with two representatives, President, Kachari Tribal Council Nagaland, Dimapur along with two representatives, President, Karbi (Mikir) Union, Nagaland, Dimapur, along with two representatives, President, Konyak Union, Mon along with two representatives, President, Khiamniungan Tribal Council, Noklak along with two representatives, President, Kuki Inpi (Nagaland), Dimapur along with two representatives, President, Lotha Hoho, Wokha along with two representatives, President, Phom Peoples' Council, Longleng along with two representatives, President, Pochury Hoho, Meluri along with two representatives, President, Rengma Hoho, Tseminyu along with two representatives, President, Sumi Hoho, Zunheboto along with two representatives, President, Tikhir Tribal Council, Kuisam along with two representatives, President, United Sangtam Likhum Pumji, Kiphire along with two representatives, President, Yimkhiung Tribal Council, Shamator along with two representatives, President, Nagaland Zeliang People Organization, Peren along with two representatives.

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