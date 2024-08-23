The Nagaland government has announced plans to review two significant laws during the upcoming monsoon session of the state Assembly, scheduled from August 27 to 29. The laws under scrutiny are the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition Act of 1989 and the communitisation programme in the power sector.

In a cabinet meeting held at the Chief Minister’s Office, Minister and Government Spokesperson K.G. Kenye revealed that the government is considering revising the liquor prohibition law, which has been in place for over three decades. The review aims to address evolving societal needs and ensure the law remains effective.

The cabinet discussed the potential repeal of the communitisation programme, which was introduced to enhance power sector efficiency. This programme had installed a single-point metering system and shifted the responsibility for power tariff collection to village authorities.