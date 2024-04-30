To tackle the rampant issue of extortion plaguing the state, the Nagaland government, led by Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, has announced stringent measures to enforce the Cease Fire Ground Rules (CFGR) and crack down on illegal activities. The government's resolve comes in response to the recent uproar over extortion, illegal taxation, and harassment faced by the business community in Dimapur, prompting widespread protests and strikes.

Addressing the media in Kohima, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, who also holds the Home portfolio, affirmed the government's commitment to rooting out all forms of unlawful activities. He underscored that extortion should not be misconstrued as taxation, emphasizing that such actions would be dealt with severely under the National Security Act (NSA).

Patton urged the Dimapur Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) and the Confederation of Nagaland Chambers of Commerce & Industry (CNCCI) to reconsider their ongoing indefinite shutdown, citing the inconvenience faced by the public. He clarified that while no formal complaints had been lodged, the Nagaland Police had taken suo moto action in 85 cases related to extortion over the past six months.

In a significant move, the state cabinet, in its meeting on April 26, resolved to urge the Chairman of the Ceasefire Monitoring Group (CFMG)/Ceasefire Supervisory Board (CFSB) to rigorously enforce CFGR. The directive includes booking culprits involved in illegal activities under NSA and detaining them outside the state.

Following the cabinet's decision, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Nagaland initiated action by appealing to the CFMG/CFSB Chairman to ensure compliance with CFGR and curb unauthorized and illegal activities causing unrest, particularly in Dimapur.

Furthermore, the state government affirmed its stance against any form of illegal taxation, asserting that only statutory bodies or law enforcement agencies were authorized to issue summons. The DGP reiterated the government's commitment to protect whistleblowers and urged the public to report illegal activities through designated channels, assuring confidentiality.

In response to concerns about uniformed personnel's involvement in illegal activities, the DGP said that the law applied equally to all, and the department would not tolerate any misconduct within its ranks.

The government's proactive measures, coupled with the assurance of infrastructure development and enhanced law enforcement capabilities, signal a determined effort to restore peace and stability in Nagaland. As the state rallies against extortion and illegal taxation, the administration calls for public cooperation and vigilance to uphold the rule of law.

For any report of illegal activity, citizens are encouraged to utilize the toll-free number 112, the Nagaland Police app "Made In Nagaland," or social media platforms of the department.