In an address marking the commencement of the fourth session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly, Nagaland Governor La Ganesan underscored the imperative need for a collective effort to resolve the longstanding Naga political issue. Advocating a spirit of compromise and cooperation, Governor Ganesan urged all stakeholders to overcome differences and negotiate a final solution through a "give and take" approach.

Acknowledging the Naga political issue as a significant impediment to the region's development and welfare objectives, Governor Ganesan reiterated the government's commitment to prioritizing a peaceful resolution. He expressed gratitude towards the legislators for their dedication towards facilitating an opposition-less government, emphasizing the broader interests of the populace.

Addressing concerns surrounding the suspension of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the Indo-Myanmar border, Governor Ganesan emphasized the historical and familial ties transcending international boundaries. He advocated for a reconsideration of the decision, proposing enhanced regulations with input from village council authorities to ensure seamless implementation.

Highlighting the government's focus on human resource development, Governor Ganesan outlined various initiatives aimed at fostering a dynamic educational ecosystem. From bolstering educational management systems to constructing school complexes and upgrading institutes, the government aims to nurture talent and enhance learning environments across Nagaland.

Governor Ganesan also lauded the achievements of Nagaland's youth in the sporting arena and emphasized the government's commitment to infrastructure development. From the construction of sports stadiums to the promotion of cultural events like the Hornbill Music Festival, efforts are underway to position Nagaland as a hub for sports and cultural activities.

In the realm of infrastructure, Governor Ganesan emphasized ongoing efforts to enhance road connectivity and logistics, including proposals for an airport near Kohima. Furthermore, significant strides have been made in the power sector, with projects awaiting funding to bolster generation and transmission capacities.

To foster entrepreneurship and industrial growth, Governor Ganesan highlighted initiatives such as the State Export Promotion Strategy and Chief Minister's Micro Finance Initiative. These efforts aim to create an enabling environment for industries while promoting innovation and enterprise among the youth.