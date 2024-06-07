Governor La Ganesan has urged the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organization (ENPO) and the region's residents to actively participate in the upcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) elections, slated for June 26, 2024.

Acknowledging the concerns raised by the ENPO, Governor Ganesan emphasized the importance of democratic participation. "Voting in any election is not merely a right but a significant opportunity that ensures the representation of the people's voice in governance and the sustenance of democratic principles," he stated.

Governor Ganesan reassured the ENPO and the people of Eastern Nagaland that the Central Government is diligently addressing the issues related to the creation of the Frontier Nagaland Territory. He stressed the importance of constructive dialogue and continued participation in the democratic process as essential for resolving these concerns.

"It is with this optimistic background that I humbly request the ENPO and the people of Eastern Nagaland to exercise their constitutional right and participate in the forthcoming ULB election, thereby strengthening the democratic fabric of our state," Governor Ganesan urged.

He called for unity and collective effort in upholding democratic values and working towards a prosperous Nagaland. "Let us come together to uphold the democratic values that we cherish and work relentlessly towards a united and prosperous Nagaland," he concluded.

The Governor's appeal comes at a crucial time as the state prepares for the ULB elections, which are pivotal for local governance and development. Eastern Nagaland's citizens' participation is vital for ensuring that their voices are heard and represented in the democratic process.