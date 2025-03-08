Nagaland Governor, La Ganesan, exalted the Border Area Programme, at Arunachal Pradesh's Kimin as a celebration of India’s rich cultural mosaic, and a platform to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood.

He said that the platform provides an opportunity to preserve and promote the folk traditions that define identities.

He said that as the Governor of Nagaland and Chairman of the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC), he was delighted to witness this gathering of vibrant traditions and artistic expressions from across our great nation, and also to see artists from Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh coming together to showcase their rich traditions.

Folk music, dance, and art are not just forms of entertainment; they are the heartbeat of our identity, a bridge between our past and future.

The Governor also acknowledged the presence of top officials from the district administration, senior ITBP officers, and local public leaders, whose contributions ensure the success of such meaningful initiatives.

The Governor said that the Border Area Programme serves a profound purpose. It aims to foster deeper relationships among our border communities while also providing them with an opportunity to experience the incredible cultural diversity of our great nation. India is a land of unparalleled cultural diversity, and this event is a true testament to the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat."

It reinforces the idea that while we may belong to different regions, our shared values of peace, brotherhood, and resilience unite us. Through events like this, we reaffirm our commitment to fostering cross-cultural exchanges, strengthening communal ties, and ensuring that every citizen, especially those in remote border areas, feels an integral part of our great nation.

The Governor expressed his gratitude to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) for their dedicated service in safeguarding our borders while also nurturing positive relationships with local communities. Their steadfast commitment ensures that these regions remain safe, allowing traditions and cultures to flourish.

As we celebrate this occasion, let us remember that borders should not be barriers but bridges—bridges of friendship, trust, and cooperation. Together, let us work towards a future where our border regions thrive as centers of cultural exchange, economic progress, and national unity, the Governor said.

The event was organized by the North East Zonal Cultural Centre (NEZCC), Dimapur, in collaboration with the Department of Art and Culture, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, with cultural performances from the states of Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh.