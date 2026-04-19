Nagaland Governor attends ‘Uttar-Poorv Janjatiya Basant Utsav’ in Guwahati

The Governor of Nagaland, Nand Kishore Yadav, attended the inaugural edition of the “Uttar-Poorv Janjatiya Basant Utsav”, North East Tribal Spring Festival, held at NEZCC Shilpgram in Guwahati on April 19.

Yadav, who is also the Chairman of the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC), expressed his appreciation for the initiative, stating that the festival celebrates the rich cultural diversity and vibrant traditions of the North Eastern region.

Addressing the gathering, he extended his greetings to the Guests of Honour, including Guru Jatin Goswami, Guru Drona Bhuyan, Guru Sanyusang S. Pongener, and Pokhila Lekthepi, acknowledging their contributions to art and culture.

Highlighting the significance of the festival, the Governor said it symbolises both the arrival of spring and the spirit of unity in diversity. He noted that the North East is home to numerous tribes with distinct traditions, languages, attire, music, and dance forms, and such platforms help showcase and preserve this heritage.

Speaking on the essence of Basant Utsav, he said it represents renewal, hope, and harmony, reflecting the deep connection between tribal communities and nature. He added that their sustainable lifestyles and strong community values offer important lessons for modern society.

The Governor also commended the organisers, led by NEZCC Director Dr. Prashanna Gogoi, for conceptualising the festival and promoting cultural exchange and national integration.

Emphasising the need to preserve indigenous knowledge and cultural identity, he urged the youth to remain connected to their roots while embracing progress.

Yadav expressed confidence that the festival would grow in scale and significance in the coming years and continue to serve as a platform for cultural pride and unity.