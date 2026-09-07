Nagaland governor bats for drones, geospatial technology to boost governance

Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav has called for greater use of drones and geospatial technology to strengthen governance, accelerate development and create new employment opportunities for the state's youth.

Yadav made the remarks during his visit to the Nagaland GIS and Remote Sensing Centre (NGISRSC) and the Drone Centre of Excellence under the Planning and Transformation Department.

Officials briefed the governor on Nagaland's expanding drone ecosystem and the transition from basic drone-based mapping and surveying to specialised training, research, innovation and potential unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) applications across various sectors.

Appreciating the work being undertaken by the two centres, Yadav stressed the need to develop a workforce capable of adapting to rapid technological changes.

He said drone technology has wide-ranging applications in agriculture, infrastructure, disaster management, environmental monitoring, cinematography and geospatial mapping, making it an important emerging field for both governance and employment.

The governor encouraged the centre to further strengthen its activities and capabilities and emphasised the role of modern technology and innovation in improving governance and accelerating development. He also urged the centre to contribute to the vision of a self-reliant India and the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.

During the visit, Yadav handed over drone training completion certificates to 10 candidates.

Development Commissioner Y Kikheto Sema and other NGISRSC officials told the media that the centre currently conducts specialised programmes, including DGCA-compliant Remote Pilot Certificate courses for small and medium-category drones.

The centre also provides training in First Person View (FPV) operations, drone repair and maintenance, GIS-based drone surveying and mapping, drone cinematography and avionics.

The initiative has emerged as a youth-skilling programme focused on technology-driven livelihoods. Under the Nagaland Skill and Entrepreneurship Development Mission (NSEDM), 70 candidates have been selected for training across various drone-related courses, while 72 candidates have already completed training, Sema said.

"The Northeast will have requirements for 500 drone pilots/operators, so we would like to see that these opportunities can be availed by Naga youth," he said.

Sema said the state government was serious about upgrading the technology and developing the centre into one of the leading drone hubs in the Northeast.

He added that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has inspected the centre and it is expected to obtain a licence to conduct drone pilot training soon.