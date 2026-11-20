Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav on November 20 called for stepping up efforts to preserve and document the cultural heritage of northeastern states and ensure its transmission to future generations.

Chairing a meeting of the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC) Board of Governors at the centre's complex in Dimapur, Yadav said the organisation's role should extend beyond organising cultural programmes and festivals to ensuring the continuity of the region's diverse traditions, an official statement said.

Yadav, who is also the chairperson of the NEZCC, said the traditions, languages, music, dance, art, crafts and indigenous knowledge systems of the Northeast were integral to the region's identity and strength.

He stressed the need to provide greater opportunities for artists, artisans and cultural practitioners to showcase their talents and sustain traditional practices.

The governor also called for greater participation of young people in cultural activities, saying they should take pride in their cultural roots while remaining open to the traditions of other communities.

He said the board meeting provided an opportunity to review the centre's activities, discuss key issues and identify priorities to improve its functioning.

Yadav urged board members to actively participate in the deliberations and offer constructive suggestions to ensure that decisions taken at the meeting translated into tangible outcomes.

He expressed confidence that, with the cooperation and guidance of participating states, the NEZCC would continue to play an important role in safeguarding and promoting the cultural heritage of the Northeast.

Parnaik also stressed the need for regular joint coordination meetings and a proactive approach to identifying emerging security challenges, the release added.

