Nagaland Governor calls for stronger welfare support for ex-servicemen, war widows and families

Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav on August 31 called for stronger, responsive and compassionate welfare mechanisms for ex-servicemen, war widows and their families, stressing that the nation’s responsibility towards its soldiers must continue beyond their active service.

Addressing the 24th Annual General Meeting of the Rajya Sainik Board (RSB), Nagaland, at Lok Bhavan in Kohima, Yadav said the annual meeting was not merely a review of welfare schemes and programmes but a reaffirmation of the nation’s commitment to honour and support those who have served the country.

“The security of a nation is measured not only by the strength of its borders, but also by how it honours those who defend them,” the Governor said.

Yadav, who is also the president of the RSB, highlighted the board’s role as a crucial link between the armed forces, government and the veteran community. He said the board facilitates welfare measures, addresses grievances and ensures timely support to ex-servicemen and their families.

The Governor said soldiers serve in challenging conditions, often staying away from their families while safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and security.

He also stressed that ex-servicemen should not be viewed merely as beneficiaries of welfare schemes, but as a valuable national resource, with their discipline, leadership, courage and resilience capable of contributing to society even after retirement.

Yadav called for greater attention to healthcare, education, employment and financial assistance for veterans and their families. He also emphasised stronger coordination among the Rajya Sainik Board, Zila Sainik Boards, district administrations, government departments, military authorities and ex-servicemen associations.

Highlighting the sacrifices of Veer Naris, Veer Matas and families of fallen soldiers, the Governor said their lifelong emotional and personal costs must be recognised through sustained support and care.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said the security and defence of the country remain of utmost importance for national development and the welfare of its people.

Rio further emphasised that the morale and commitment of defence personnel are as important as modern equipment and technology, underlining the need to ensure the welfare and well-being of those serving the nation.