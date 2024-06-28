Governor of Nagaland, La Ganesan, attended the 25th memorial day of Captain N Kenguruse, MVC, at Nerhe Phezha Village on June 28.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor conveyed his gratitude and regards to Mr. and Mrs. Neiselie Kenguruse, parents of the late Captain Neikezhakuo Kenguruse, who made Nagaland and the entire nation proud.

Captain Kenguruse exemplified the highest ideals of duty and honour, standing steadfast in adversity. His commitment to protecting our values and way of life inspires us all.

The Governor reflected on the immeasurable debt owed to Captain Kenguruse and countless others who have given their lives in service to the nation. He urged everyone to reaffirm their promise to cherish and uphold the 'Nation First' values for which Captain Kenguruse fought bravely until his last breath.



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His legacy lives on in our hearts and in the fabric of our nation. The Governor praised and thanked the Assam Rifles and the Indian Army for their efforts in honouring the late Captain Kenguruse, Mahavir Chakra, the brave heart of Nagaland.

He noted that heroes like Captain Kenguruse will continue to inspire the youth to keep 'Service before Self' and bring laurels to their families, communities, and the country.

The Governor also lauded the Assam Rifles, known as 'Friends of the North East', for their yeoman service and congratulated the Inspectorate General Assam Rifles North for renovating the memorial.

He extended his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Assam Rifles and Indian Army for professionally and flawlessly organising the event and paying an honourable tribute to the brave heart of the nation.