Nagaland Governor designate Ajay Kumar Bhalla arrives in Nagaland

Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the Governor designate of Nagaland, arrived at Dimapur Airport today, where he was warmly received by Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio and his ministerial colleagues, including Metsubo Jamir (RD, SIRD), Zhaleo Rio (Advisor, Urban Development & Municipal Affairs), H. Tovihoto Ayemi (Advisor, Tribal Affairs & Election), K. Tokugha Sukhalu (Advisor, Food & Civil Supplies, Legal Metrology), Kazheto Kinimi (Advisor, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services), and Imkongmar (Advisor, Minority Affairs, Sericulture).

Senior government officials, led by Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen, IAS, along with Director of Police Rupin Sharma, IPS, Home Commissioner Abhijit Sinha, IAS, Commissioner Secretary Raj Bhavan K. Thavaseelan, IAS, Commissioner of Police Dimapur Aotula Imchen, IPS, and DC Chumoukedima Polan John, NCS, were also present to receive the Governor.

On arrival, Bhalla was accorded a Rashtriya Salute (Guard of Honour) by the 15th Mahila NAP (IR), marking the official welcome to the state.



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