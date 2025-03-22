Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, on the occasion of Bihar's foundation day, emphasised the importance of unity, cultural exchange, and mutual respect in fostering national integration.

The event was held at Raj Bhavan, Kohima on March 22, under the theme of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

In his address, the Governor lauded Bihar’s historical and intellectual legacy, calling it the cradle of India’s spiritual and academic awakening.

He highlighted Bihar’s contributions through institutions such as Nalanda, the world’s first residential university, and the profound teachings of Lord Buddha and Lord Mahavira, which have shaped philosophy, education, and governance in India.

The celebration featured cultural performances showcasing Bihar’s rich traditions, with the Governor praising the artists for bringing the essence of Bihar’s vibrant heritage to Nagaland.

Highlighting the longstanding relationship between Nagaland and Bihar, the Governor acknowledged the contributions of the Bihari community in the state’s progress and hailed the role of Bihari educators in shaping young minds, the dedication of artisans and labourers in developing Nagaland’s infrastructure, and the entrepreneurial spirit of Bihari traders in bolstering economic activity.

“This partnership is not transactional but transformational,” the Governor stated, underscoring the deep social bonds that have developed between the communities. He praised the coexistence of Naga hospitality and Bihari warmth, calling for continued collaboration and engagement between the two states.

Governor Ganesan urged all stakeholders to create more platforms for dialogue and cultural integration.

The celebration was attended by dignitaries, artists, and members of both communities, further strengthening the cultural and social ties between Nagaland and Bihar.