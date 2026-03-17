Nagaland Governor honors veterans and Veer Naris at Ex-Servicemen rally

Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav on Tuesday, March 17, emphasised the importance of recognising the sacrifices of the armed forces, stating that veterans and Veer Naris (war widows) are living symbols of the nation’s strength and resilience.

Speaking at the Ex-Servicemen Rally held at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, the governor paid tribute to veterans and their families for their dedicated service to the country. He highlighted that their stories of courage continue to inspire citizens and reiterated society’s collective responsibility to honour and support them with dignity.

Governor Yadav lauded the Indian Army for its professionalism and ongoing commitment to the welfare of ex-servicemen and Veer Naris. He noted that initiatives like the rally reinforce camaraderie and lifelong support for the veteran community.

He also appreciated the efforts of Spear Corps in organising the event and acknowledged the contributions of the State administration and various organisations in supporting veterans. The governor assured that concerns raised by the Ex-Servicemen League would be examined with due consideration, reaffirming that the sacrifices of the armed forces have safeguarded the nation’s freedom.