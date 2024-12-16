Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, on the occasion of of Vijay Diwas, honoured veterans of the 1971 Indo-Pak War and paid tribute to the parents of Kargil war hero Capt N Kenguruse, MVC (Posthumous), along with Veer Naris from Nagaland.

The governor attended a commemorative event at the Zakhama Military Station as the chief guest, featuring a series of tributes and vibrant festivities organised by the Red Shield Division of the Indian Army, according to a press release.

The ceremony began with a solemn wreath-laying at the Orchid War Memorial, where the governor paid homage to the valiant soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation.

As part of the event, the students of Loyola School, Zakhama, showcased the cultural richness and patriotic spirit of the region through a captivating traditional Galo dance and an evocative mime performance. The brave soldiers further enthralled the audience with an exhilarating Khukri dance, reflecting their unwavering spirit.

The day also provided an opportunity for the Governor to interact with serving soldiers and their families, the release added.

Vijay Diwas marks a significant day in Indian history, commemorating India's decisive victory over Pakistan during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.