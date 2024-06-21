Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, on June 21 inaugurated a water reservoir at Good Samaritan’s Senior Citizens’ Home, Meriema, Nagaland to ensure the well-being and comfort of the elderly residents.

Speaking at the inauguration programme, the Nagaland governor says that the occasion is particularly close to his heart, because of its significance and because it encompasses the spirit of care and respect towards the elderly community.

The governor said that the water reservoir is a symbol of commitment to ensuring the well-being and comfort of the elderly residents of the senior citizens’ home as water is essential to life. He added that one of the most fundamental needs is being addressed which will further ensure that senior citizens live with dignity and without worry.

Exhorting the residents of the home, Ganesan said that they are the pillars of the society, the bearers of wisdom and cherished traditions. “Their contributions have shaped the society we live in today, and it is our duty to ensure that their golden years are filled with comfort, peace, and joy, so this water tank is a small gesture of gratitude for everything they have done for us,” he added.

Furthermore, the governor appealed that it is crucial to remember the values of compassion and empathy in the fast-pacing world. “Our elders deserve the best care and attention, and it is our collective responsibility to provide it. Let this reservoir stand as a testament to our unwavering respect and commitment to our elders,” he stated.

He further urged everyone to work together to create more such opportunities that enhance the quality of life of senior citizens which honors them and sets an example for future generations to follow.

Ganesan says that he hopes the reservoir serves its purpose well to bring lasting joy and comfort to the residents.